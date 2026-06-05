Alex claims fastest lap award at Grand Prix

Alex Hendrick of Drimnagh Castle Secondary School claimed the fastest lap award at the inaugural Kinia Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) test track during the LogisTYcs Skills Expo 2026 in recent weeks. Pictured here with Kinia CEO Marianne Checkley

Alex Hendrick of Drimnagh Castle Secondary School claimed the fastest lap award at the inaugural Kinia Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) test track’ during the LogisTYcs Skills Expo 2026 in recent weeks.

Hendrick beat huge competition on the day to drive the fastest lap with a time of 8.07 seconds, winning by a clear margin of over 2 seconds to the closest challenger.