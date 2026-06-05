Drama group grant for summer school

Lucan Drama Group has found itself in the spotlight following the allocation of a grant totaling €2,975.

The group applied for the grant from the SDCC’s Arts Office to fund their trip to the acclaimed Drama League of Ireland’s Summer School which takes place in Limerick this coming August.

The community-based group aim to take full advantage of the wide range of classes and teachings that the school has to offer.

The school is renowned for its exceptional faculty and extensive variety of classes that cater to all experience levels from beginners to seasoned performers and directors.

These classes cover all things from acting, dancing, stage movement and voice training to technical courses such as set design and lighting.

Members of the Lucan Drama Group are focusing on developing their skills to continue to bring high-quality performances to Lucan.

The group has made a name for themselves in the area for their original work, such as a variety of one-act plays that ran for four nights last year upstairs in Courtney’s in Lucan Village.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme