1032 students make up survey results as part of new play space facilities

The council consulted 1,500 people in relation to new play facilities in Clondalkin

Five new play facilities for Clondalkin have been proposed by SDCC following the completion of a Play Space Survey.

Locations for the proposed new play spaces include Bawnogue Road, Woodford, Monastery Gate, Floraville and St John’s Drive.

As part of the survey, which was completed in March, the SDCC consulted over 1500 individuals in the Clondalkin area, with students from the area making up for 1032 replies.

The results showed that only one third of children play outside every day, and less than 50 per cent of children believe there are good play provisions for Clondalkin.

If there were sufficient play facilities in the area, 84 per cent of children said they would play outside daily.

As part of the Council’s Play Policy, it is recommended that play facilities are located within 400m or a 5 minute walk of children’s homes.

There was resistance to the proposed development of new spaces, with less than half of respondents in agreement with the recommended distance policy and over a third of respondents against any play provision in Clondalkin.

Those against the construction of facilities were concerned about attracting anti-social activity close to where they live and exacerbating existing problems in the area, as play spaces can foster illicit activity.

The SDCC reassured the positive impact that parks and playgrounds have in communities, with no evidence of requests from the public regarding the removal of play spaces.

The council also referred to the lack of evidence to back up concerns relating to anti-social behaviour arising in play spaces.

Although several members of the community expressed their opposition to the proposal, 80 percent of total survey respondents were in favour of more play spaces.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.