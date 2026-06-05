67 Laurels charity crew cyclists raise money for CHI
The Laurels Cycle Crew accomplished a huge achievement this year with a roundtrip cycle from Clondalkin to Offaly.
The team of 67 cyclists pedaled to Tullamore to raise funds for Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, with Consultant in Orthopaedics Dr Pat Kiely accompanying them along the way.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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