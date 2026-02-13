RAMS keep punters happy in Leopardstown
“Ruby Walsh wanted to be with us!”
A local men’s singing group kept punters entertained over the Bank Holiday Weekend with performances at the Leopardstown Race Festival.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
