Search
Rovers and Pat’s games are postponed
St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny during the game against Bohemians on Sunday. Photo Matthew Lysaght

Rovers and Pat’s games are postponed

Michael HowleyFebruary 13, 2026 1:05 pm

Multiple postponements set for the League of Ireland tonight as Shamrock Rovers and St Patricks Athletic both find themselves without a game to play.

St Patrick’s Athletic have had their game against Galway United tonight at Richmond Park called off after a pitch inspection at 11am this morning has deemed the surface unplayable.

Extensive rain and flooding over the past number of weeks have left many games across the country across all levels at risk of being called off.

At the moment there has been no date given for the rescheduled fixture.

Pat’s kicked off their league campaign last Sunday in the Aviva against Bohemians with a crowd of 20,000+ getting to witness a rather dull 0-0 draw.

They will have to wait until next Friday to get three points on the board as another Dublin Derby awaits as they travel to Tallaght to take on the champions.

Rovers themselves are yet to play a game in the League of Ireland this year after their match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park was called off after a pitch inspection at 12pm.

The decision comes after last week saw Shamrock Rovers have their match against Dundalk postponed following a pitch inspection in Tallaght Stadium.

They will have their first match of the league in the game against Pats next Friday.

Read More


Kingwood positive about the future

Sport

KINGSWOOD FC have seen much development go on within the club in recent weeks with plans for more development ongoing. Club member...

Peamount boss looking forward to new season

Sport

GARY Seery has taken over the role of Peamount United manager following the departure of Emma Donohoe ahead of the upcoming 2026...

Marks Celtic would benefit from new astro

Sport

MARKS Celtic are in dire need of improved pitch facilities according to Club Chairman Ian Cummins with the side left unable to...

Kylemore tops in derby

Sport

BALLYFERMOT saw a local rivalry take place recently in the final of the U19 Metro West League as St Setons and Kylemore...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST