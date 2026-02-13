Rovers and Pat’s games are postponed

Multiple postponements set for the League of Ireland tonight as Shamrock Rovers and St Patricks Athletic both find themselves without a game to play.

St Patrick’s Athletic have had their game against Galway United tonight at Richmond Park called off after a pitch inspection at 11am this morning has deemed the surface unplayable.

Extensive rain and flooding over the past number of weeks have left many games across the country across all levels at risk of being called off.

At the moment there has been no date given for the rescheduled fixture.

Pat’s kicked off their league campaign last Sunday in the Aviva against Bohemians with a crowd of 20,000+ getting to witness a rather dull 0-0 draw.

They will have to wait until next Friday to get three points on the board as another Dublin Derby awaits as they travel to Tallaght to take on the champions.

Rovers themselves are yet to play a game in the League of Ireland this year after their match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park was called off after a pitch inspection at 12pm.

The decision comes after last week saw Shamrock Rovers have their match against Dundalk postponed following a pitch inspection in Tallaght Stadium.

They will have their first match of the league in the game against Pats next Friday.