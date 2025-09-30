Rathcoole company Green Angel launches new perfume

RATHCOOLE luxury skincare brand Green Angel has launched a new perfume, the Eau de Parfum, exclusively in Kilkenny Design, on Nassau Street, in Dublin.

The perfume is inspired by the daughter of Green Angel founders Mary and Chris Mitchell, Loana, who was born in Vietnam and now lives in Ireland.

Mary and Chris Mitchell, who founded the Green Angel beauty brand in 2006, hosted a launch day on September 13 in Kilkenny Design, for the new ‘light infused’ eau de parfum, which is selling at €65.00 for 50ml.

“Green Angel has been part of my life since I was little and it’s amazing to see how far the brand has come. The perfume is about celebrating identity and confidence, and I hope people feel that when they wear it,” said Loana.

“From our award-winning holistic skincare, haircare, body care and Green Angel’s most recently added home fragrances this extension into a high-quality perfume, a natural progression for the beauty business and is the most personal creation we have produced so far’ says owner Mary Mitchell.

Eau de Parfum is exclusively available in Kilkenny Design and will be sold online at Green Angel, in the brand’s Wicklow outlet the- Home of Green Angel- in Kilbride, and in selected department stores and pharmacies.