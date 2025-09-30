‘We just don’t agree’ with this new 3G pitch

Proposed plans for a 3G pitch in Greenhills Park are facing stiff opposition from local residents.

The council have published a Part 8 public notice of their plans to construct a synthetic grass 3G all-weather sports pitch, with perimeter fencing, six floodlighting columns and a pavilion with team changing rooms and storage area in the park.

In their proposal, South Dublin County Council outlined their plan for the pitch to operate as late as 10pm Monday to Friday and 9pm on weekends.

“The development will see a new full size 3G pitch which will be of great benefit to the community, facilitating for GAA, rugby, and soccer,” the design overview stated, adding that the proposed location for the pitch is located on the site of an existing natural grass playing field.

However, residents have formed a Save The Green in Greenhills group, to stand “against the destruction of our local green area”.

Fionnuala Malone, a member of the group, has lived on a row backing onto Greenhills Park her entire life.

“I remember when the park was developed from the pile of building rubble that had been dumped there from building the houses,” she told The Echo.

“The park in its current state has been in existence for 50+ years.”

She said she and other residents have serious concerns over the environmental impact that a synthetic pitch would have on the park’s wildlife, as there is “evidence of badger sets and latrines and fox dens all located in the park”.

They are also concerned that access to the pitch will be commercialised like a similar 3G pitch at Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght, where it costs €60-€80 per hour for bookings.

“At the moment, it’s used every day by dog walkers and lots of other people, aside from footballers.

“There’s plenty of informal football that takes place, and people playing Rounders and even just elderly people being taken out by their carers into the field to walk around and just sit and enjoy feeling peace and quiet, which is going to be shattered, essentially,” Fionnuala said.

As one of the closest residents to the park, Fionnuala and her immediate neighbours were sent flyers by the council informing them of the proposed development, but she said many more in the area had heard nothing about it.

“There’s just a lack of engagement, and it’s to be voted on in November so it’s a very quick turnaround considering you’ve had no engagement with all the residents.”

In their Ecological Impact Assessment for the proposed pitch, the council did note that “significant effects can potentially occur from the removal of trees” as part of the development that would affect local bird and bat populations, but that these could be “negated or reduced” by measures such as “tree planting, timing of clearance activity and the provision of bird nesting boxes and bee boxes”.

The plans for the pitch are available to be viewed by the public on consult.sdublincoco.ie from September 17 to October 30, where submissions relating to the development can also be made.

Many of the public submissions so far support the development as “an important opportunity to enhance recreational facilities, increase participation in sports” and as a major opportunity for local clubs.

However, just as many echo Fionnuala’s concerns for the area, citing noise and light pollution, parking and access issues, and environmental concerns.

“It’s not that we don’t want it in our backyard, we just don’t agree with this at all from a sustainability perspective,” she added.

