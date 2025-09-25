Rathcoole ladies secure second spot

RATHCOOLE ladies have finished in second place in their EWFL league, securing promotion for themselves back into Division Three.

They finished the season four points behind league winners Larkhill.

The team is only a recent addition to the club with Rathcoole previously having no senior women’s side until a couple of years ago with players from their underage set up having to look to the likes of Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers for playing at a senior level.

This season just gone by far represents the most successful in the sides brief history after finishing last year on zero points and being relegated into Division 4.

Manager Columb Rafferty has overseen the team since its formation and offered glowing praise for his players in how they responded to a disappointing last season.

“The girls saw that we had to do better, when they got the win over Kingswood they were delighted. They liked it and said look, we want more of this. Our first three games we played we won. Straight away that gave the girls confidence and they knew they had a good chance.”

Rafferty was assisted by his coaching team of Adam Molloy, Cathal & Jonathan Walsh.

“It was just hard work and determination. The girls are delighted and I am delighted for them, when you talk about the age group it’s not just teenagers and girls in their 20s. We have players in their late 30s, 40s and even 50s.

‘They are working full time and have time to give up and play football.”

Rafferty himself is stepping down from managing ahead of the next season after years coaching the side but had only positive things to say about the team and its future.

“I’ve got them as far as I could, look I’ll be still involved but I just have to take a bit of time out.

‘I’d rather go now on a high. It was an honour. I was their number one fan always.

‘The biggest thing with that team was belief. We believed in them as the coaches but once they believed in themselves that was when it all started happening.”