Lucan have no answer to Crokes

KILMACUD Crokes showed exactly why many have them as one of the favourites for the Club Football Championship on Saturday afternoon as they dispatched Lucan Sarsfields by 19 points to progress to the semi finals of the competition at Parnell Park.

After reaching the final of the competition last year, Crokes handily made their way through the group stages of the competition and their already impressive squad was bolstered even further by the return of Dublin player Theo Clancy to the starting line up.

They would stamp their authority early on in the half with Galway’s Shane Walsh managing an impressive three two pointers inside the first quarter of the game.

Lucan would be unable to respond and while Mark Lavin opened up the scoring with the very first point of the game in just the second minute, Sarsfield’s would go without scoring a single point for another twenty minutes until Colm Behan finally got them back on the scoreboard after the team spurned several opportunities beforehand.

Another Mark Lavin point a few minutes later meant they did not have to wait another twenty minutes to score but the damage had already been done with the forward scoring another two pointer in that time.

Heading into the interval Lucan found themselves down by ten points with the scoreboard reading 0-13 to 0-03 after late points from Dara Mullin and Paddy O’Connor extended Croke’s lead even further

The second half would see more of the same as Shane Walsh would score a goal just three minutes after the restart.

Effectively ending any outside chance Sarsfields had at getting themselves back into the game. Dara Mullin and Walsh would continue to kick over points to increase the lead to 16 before Lucan would finally open their tally for the half with Mark Lavin kicking over a two pointer in the 45th minute.

Lucan would be unable to build upon this however with Walsh, Craig Dias, Padraig Purcell and Leo Fearon all chipped in with further scores. It would be Walsh to grab the final score of the match in the 60th minute bringing his personal tally for the day to 1-11, with just two free kicks.

The final scoreline read 1-21 to 0-05 in favour of Kilmacud Crokes who now go marching on to the Semi Final where they will take on Na Fianna.