Davis shooting talents prove vital in play-off

Thomas Davis’ Stephen O’Byrne Braiden goes on the attack in the championship against St Sylvester’s in Parnell Park.

THOMAS Davis secured their place in the Senior 1 championship on Saturday with a convincing win over St Sylvester’s at O’Toole Park in the relegation play-off.

After a disappointing group stage which saw them lose their matches by only the slightest of margins, Davis finally were able to truly showcase their attacking talent in the 4-19 to 1-18 victory.

Davis started the match with serious intent and managed to accrue an impressive 15 point lead by the interval.

This was due to the efforts of Eoin Kirby and Chris Sallier who were instrumental in the teams attack.

Davis would freely score points throughout the half and it would not take long before the green flag was raised in their favour.

Kirby found the net easily in the 16th minute before scoring another just over ten minutes later supplementing an ever increasing divide between the two teams.

Adam Waddick, Ryan Fahey and Sallier would all contribute to the scoreline which at half time had been built to an impressive 2-13 to 0-4 in Davis’s favour.

While Sylvester’s did improve their own performance through the beginning of the second half Davis continued to gather points Will Waddick and Davy Keogh continuing to fire over the bar while Sean Farrelly and Fionn Murray slotted home a goal apiece in the second half to bring Davis’s tally for the day to four goals.

The exploits of all team members ensured that Davis led by a 19 point difference with just over 10 minutes left in the tie.

Though the overall result was never in doubt, a mention must be made for how Sylvester’s managed to eat into their deficit before the final whistle thanks to a close range goal from Sean Guiden as well as a series of two pointers from both Sean & Rory Guiden bringing the gap from 19 points to just ten by the final whistle.

Still despite conceding 1-6 in the closing stages of the game, Davis will be incredibly happy with their performance having never looked troubled throughout the match as well as securing themselves in the Senior 1 championship.