Boden dig deep to book a place in senior semi-finals

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s booked themselves a place in the Senior Football semi-finals after a three point victory against Castleknock last Sunday afternoon in Parnell Park.

Boden did well to come back in the game after an unconvincing first half where they looked to be the second best team on the day.

While Ryan Basquel opened the scoring for Boden inside of 15 seconds it would be Castleknock who would get the better of the first half, while Boden would go three points up during the first 15 minutes a Darragh Warnock goal brought Castleknock right back into the game.

Points from Rob O’Shea, Ciaran Kilkenny and Kevin Stephenson ensured that Castleknock held a narrow one point advantage heading into the interval with a score of 1-03 to 0-5.

The resumption of the game would see Ballyboden play with the breeze now in their favour and Daire Sweeney would continue to be the sides main scoring threat. He would hand Boden the lead in the 39th minute after converting a two pointer free.

Boden would continue to do enough to keep themselves in the game with Sweeney’s two pointers building the lead to three.

Despite the efforts of Ciaran Kilkenny and Co, Castleknock found themselves unable to establish their foothold which they had held on the game throughout the second quarter and while points from Ger McDermottroe and Rob Shaw get them in the game they were unable to find that goal that would have brought them back on level terms.

The tie would finish 0-11 to 1-5 in favour of Ballyboden with Castleknock scoring just two points throughout the entirety of the second half.

Ballyboden have progressed to the semi finals of the competition where they will have an incredibly tough task on their hand as they take on All-Ireland champions Cuala.