St Kevin’s/Kilian’s U14 footballers turn on style

ST KEVINS/KILIAN’S U14 recently won their league going unbeaten in the campaign and winning every single one of their matches.

The league victory was confirmed with a win over St Jude’s B during the last game of the campaign.

It was a close match against Jude’s with the final score being 5-13 to 3-11.

The score was almost even right up until the last few minutes when a Jayden Kenna goal created a little breathing room for St Kevins Kilian’s.

Manager of the team Brian Kilbride touched on his side’s performance throughout the season following the game.

“I just think they’ve been absolutely committed to training.

‘We’ve got a couple of lads from the adult team involved down to the training and it’s just fantastic with all the knowledge coming through.

‘They coach the lads and bring them on with certain aspects of the game and they really took to that.

‘That kind of training is fantastic. Then on the field they had the will to do it after two years of being the bridesmaid’s and really wanting to do it this year.

‘Definitely the drive came from the change in the training and then being close runners up the last few years.”

While the side maintained a perfect record throughout the league, it certainly was not an easy campaign.

The previously mentioned fixture with Jude’s was challenging along with other games particularly against Crumlin and Na Gael Oga.

After coming close to winning the league at U12 and U13 level it was a huge triumph for the team to finally get over the line and pick up some silverware.

The league victory has qualified them for the Group E cup with the team receiving automatic seeding in the semi finals as a result of their league performance.

The semi final is set to take place on October 18th with a final should they continue their winning streak scheduled for November 1.

The team as a whole has performed excellently throughout the season.

Craig Murphy and Bobby Flynn are two pivotal players in midfield who have allowed the attack and defense to flourish both ahead and behind them.

Jayden Kenna has been immensely impressive in the half back line while Matthew Clarke has developed into a stalwart in goal.

Ryan Savage in the half forward line has been one of the main attacking outlets for the team and has averaged about two goals every game.

After celebrating their league victory the lads have already headed back to training ahead of their upcoming cup matches.