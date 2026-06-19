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‘Really great fun’ at Four Districts Day Care Centre 45th celebrations
Enjoying the Four Districts Care Centre celebrations

‘Really great fun’ at Four Districts Day Care Centre 45th celebrations

James Roulston MooneyJune 19, 2026 11:54 am

The Four Districts Day Care Centre in Rathcoole celebrated its 45th anniversary in style with cakes and choruses on Thursday afternoon.

The Day Care Centre provides care and activities to elderly in the Four Districts – Rathcoole, Saggart, Newcastle and Brittas – and the team celebrated the milestone with a bake sale, performances from local singing groups and a raffle.

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