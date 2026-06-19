Local Faces: Muthu Periyanan
SUMMER has arrived in Ireland and we’re experiencing sporadic spells of fine weather here in the area, writes Ken Doyle.
This rare occurrence is good news for this week’s Face of the Community, Muthu Periyanan, Fixture Secretary and Senior Official of Adamstown Cricket Club.
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