Treat Street is set to launch new custom popcorn product

Treat Street is set to launch a new custom popcorn product to go with their packaged sweets business at Knockmitten Lane Business Park, three years after setting up shop.

The locally based confectionary company was created after the purchase of popular Covid-era brand Sweet King by Irish Soft Drinks Ltd, and production facilities were fitted out in Fox-and-Geese to manufacture and package sweets from a central location, with purpose-built packing facilities and packaging designs created in-house.

Hundreds of thousands of users have come across the online shop, and the team are looking to build on the growth with their new gourmet popcorn, and also branch out to corporate events.

Treat Street Innovations and Operations Manager Sean Clinton said: “We started designing and implementing our own gourmet popcorn production site where we use different types of whole grain popcorn to make popcorn, like prosecco popcorn, cookies and cream popcorn…

“…We recently did a lot of bags for South Dublin LEO for their events, all designed with the branding in mind, depending on the corporate company.”

The connection the company has had with their local enterprise office has allowed them to benefit from several supports.

These range from training to funding and the sharing of specialist knowledge through courses.

Through the help and support of the local enterprise office, Treat Street has worked to deliver strong products for both businesses and consumers and were recently at the LEO Village at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois displaying their products to a wide range of attendees.

Sean has completed three management training courses with South Dublin LEO, and he noted that they have allowed him and Treat Street to navigate the current business climate and offer their sweets and soon their popcorn to a variety of customers.

“It gives you the tools and the experience to have a much better business, both from a digital point of view, which is very important now, but obviously from dealing with all the cost increases that arise at the moment, from the price of oil to the price of electricity.”