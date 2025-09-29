Recycle IT is recognised for inclusive development

CLONDALKIN initiative Recycle IT are among the eight social enterprises recognised at the 2025 Dublin City Social Enterprise Awards.

Held at the Mansion House, the social enterprises were recognised for their significant contributions to inclusive and sustainable development across the city.

In total, €60,000 in funding was awarded, along with tailored supports to help scale their work and deepen their impact. Each awardee also received a bespoke, handcrafted trophy made by The Rediscovery Centre — a previous award-winning social enterprise.

Founded in 2002, Recycle IT is a not-for-profit, social enterprise which creates sustainable local training and employment through electrical, electronic, and metal recycling for reuse.

The venture started as Clondalkin Community Recycling Initiative in 2002 with a collection service added in 2007. Each year they offer recycling drop off and collection services to thousands of homes and organisations across Dublin and surrounding areas.

Income generated by collection and breakdown of e-waste is reinvested in training and employment.

Opening the event, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, said: “It takes courage to start any business, but even greater courage to start one that puts people before profit. Dublin’s social enterprises rise to that challenge time and again — creating dignity, belonging and opportunity, and proving that commerce and conscience are not opposites but partners. They are not a sidenote in our economy; they are a cornerstone of resilient, sustainable communities. Our awardees today are the changemakers reshaping Dublin into a city that is fairer, greener and more inclusive.”

Now in its 11th year, the awards are coordinated by a partnership of key city stakeholders including Dublin City Council, Department of Rural and Community Development, Inner City Enterprise, Dublin City Social Enterprise Committee, and Local Enterprise Office Dublin City.