Huge amount of abandoned cars ‘could be there a couple of years’
Abandoned cars could be there for up to six months and over

James Roulston MooneySeptember 29, 2025 10:55 am

The number of vehicles reported abandoned in the Lucan area has almost eclipsed last year’s figures with three months to go.

126 vehicles have been reported as abandoned in the area since January, nine off the 2024 figure of 135.

