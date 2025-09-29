Red Line Book Festival sparks new ideas and inspires us all

Katie Anne Coffey and Evie Flynn (11) pictured at Castletymon Library at the announcement of The Red Line Book Festival Photo by Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

The Red Line Book Festival 2025 has been announced for October 13 to 19 in South Dublin, reports Aine McEnroe.

The festival is a celebration of literature, storytelling and creativity and has become one of the highlights of the cultural calendar.

Events will take place in The Civic, Rua Red, Rathfarnham Castle, Clondalkin Round Tower Visitor Centre, The Old Courthouse, Rathcoole and branch libraries in South Dublin, highlighting the richness of the county’s built heritage.

It will consist of 40 literary events and an eclectic mix of established writers and new voices. The Red Line Book Festival, supported by the South Dublin County Council, features local, national and international authors, as well as panels, workshops, theatrical performances, children’s events and more.

It offers an incredible opportunity to connect with written word, whether you’re a reader, writer or just a story lover.

The festival will hold events and workshops that will appeal to people of all ages, from children to adults.

From engaging discussions with authors to exciting workshops and performances, the festival creates a space for imagination and community.

The festival also aims to foster local writing talent.

Other highlights include the prestigious Red Line Book Festival Poetry competition, to which award-winning poet Aifric Mac Aodha will judge.

The shortlist will be announced Wednesday 1 October 2025, and the winner will be announced during the festival.

The award-winning artist and illustrator Celina Buckley has been announced as the illustrator in residence 2025.

This prestigious residency includes a free, five-week workshop programme dedicated to fostering emerging Irish talent in the children’s book illustration field.

Applications for the workshop closed August 22, 2025.

The Red Line Book Festival aims to enhance the experience of culturally curious audiences visiting Dublin, offering an exciting cultural environment in a suburban area of Dublin not usually associated with literary festivals.

“At its heart, the Red Line Book Festival is about connection – between readers and writers, ideas and audiences, and the communities that share the joy of storytelling.

“Our core objective is to foster cultural growth through these conversations, which spark new ideas and inspire us all.

‘This year’s programme truly offers something for everyone: from gripping fiction and moving poetry to lively workshops, inspiring talks, and dedicated events for our young readers.” said Mayor Pamela Kearns.

Full details of all the events and authors were announced at the beginning of September and can be found via HERE.

