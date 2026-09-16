Remington® Introduces New Rotary Shaver: DURACUT™

Introducing the new Remington DURACUT™ Rotary Shaver, RRP €44.99.

Delivering a reliable shaving performance with long-lasting battery life, smooth skin-friendly results suitable for all skin types, and a hygienic, easy-clean design that prevents mess and maintains peak performance.

Get a clean, confident shave every time with the DURACUT™ Rotary Shaver.

Powered by the DURADRIVE™ Motor and twin speed settings, it glides through hair fast for smooth results in fewer passes. Fully waterproof (IPX7), so you can shave wet or dry and rinse it clean in seconds.

Enjoy up to 3 weeks of use[1] on a single charge, plus a 5-minute quick charge for last-minute touch-ups. With USB-C charging, a handy pop-up trimmer, and cordless freedom, it’s built to keep up with any routine, whether it’s a quick tidy-up or a full grooming session.

[1] Based on 4 mins usage, every 2 days.

Key Product Features:

Up to three weeks usage before recharge[1] – Stay powered up. The DURACUT™ Rotary Shaver has up to three weeks of battery life so is always ready to go.

DURADRIVE™ motor with twin speed settings – Tackles facial hair in seconds, giving a consistent, solid performance every time.

Twin Track Cutting System – Helps capture more hair in fewer passes for rapid results.

100% Waterproof IPX7 Design – Can be used for both wet and dry shaving and easy

Available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

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