Russell Hobbs® Expands Viral Stone Colourway with New Espresso Machine: Café Genie Auto

Following the viral success of its Stone colourway, renowned household appliance brand Russell Hobbs is expanding the collection with the launch of the new Café Genie Auto.

Designed to bring rich, indulgent café-style coffees into the home, the latest addition combines elevated style with everyday convenience.

Featuring a built-in system that automatically steams and froths milk, alongside touch controls to select and dispense a range of drinks, consumers can effortlessly create a variety of barista-style coffees at home. From flat whites to lattes, café-quality coffee is now possible even during busy, half-awake mornings.

The machine is compatible with your favourite loose coffee grounds or Nespresso Original capsules for versatility, regardless of barista skills, giving you that ‘fresh from the press’ taste. It also comes with an impressive 20-bar pressure pump to help you achieve that strong, yet smooth, espresso.

So, whether you’re after a bubbly cappuccino or a smooth latte – all is possible with the new Cafe Genie Auto. Designed for performance and convenience, the machine allows users to brew espresso and steam milk at the touch of a button, creating a range of favourites at home.

Available in a contemporary matte finish Stone colourway with satin gold accents, the Cafe Genie Auto Espresso Machine is a stylish addition to modern homes.

Equipped with a 1.5L water tank for fewer refills and a 500ml removable milk tank that can be conveniently stored in the fridge to keep milk fresh and cool between uses, the new machine has been designed for everyday convenience.

The coffee machine also features a removable drip tray for quick and easy cleaning, helping keep maintenance user friendly and simple. A practical 61cm cord also offers flexible placement on the countertop, making it easy to fit in a variety of kitchen spaces.

Available from independent electrical retailers nationwide – RRP €199.99.