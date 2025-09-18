Removed from Liffey Valley Centre for abusive behaviour

A MAN with over 130 previous convictions was fined €500 and ordered to do 40 hours of community service following an aggressive encounter with security guards at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Owen Daly (40), with an address at Forest Lawn, Tallaght, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, charged with a public order offence for an incident on July 9, 2022.

Garda Aoife Byrne told the court that gardai attended a Boots store at Liffey Valley shopping centre on the date in question, where the defendant’s partner had been detained by security for shoplifting.

The court heard that Mr Daly became aggressive, that children were present, and he had to be removed from the centre for threatening abusive behaviour. He was conveyed to Ronans-town Garda Station.

Mr Daly has 137 previous convictions, mainly for theft and burglary, with the most recent in 2022, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin said Mr Daly’s partner was detained and his client “reacted badly on the day but has since turned his life around.”

Mr MacLoughlin noted that for a man with 137 previous convictions “it is somewhat telling that the most recent offence was in 2022.

Letters in support of Mr Daly, a father of two, were presented to court from addiction treatment centre Cuan Mhuire and Tiglin at the Lighthouse where he is involved in volunteer work.

“He was in the throes of addiction but is clean for the last year,” said Mr MacLoughlin.

Judge Áine Clancy said the incident at Liffey Valley “must have been frightening especially with children present.”

Taking into account the personal circumstances and letters of recommendation, Judge Clancy ordered Mr Daly to do 40 hours community service and fined him €500 fine with three months to pay, with a probation report on January 8, 2026.

