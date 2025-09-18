Traffic concerns and ‘Green Space Factor’ cause permission for houses to be turned down

An appeal has been lodged after planning permission was refused for three houses on the site of a car park behind a Lucan pub.

A planning application lodged in April this year sought permission to remove the existing 52-space car park behind the Ball Alley House on the Leixlip Road, Lucan, for the construction of three new houses – one 4-bed detached house and two 3-bed semi-detached houses.

South Dublin County Council decided to refuse planning permission for the new proposal, on the grounds the applicant had “failed to demonstrate how they can achieve a minimum Green Space Factor on the site”, and due to traffic concerns.

An appeal was lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála on Monday, September 1, against the council’s decision to refuse permission for the plan.

The decision from the county planner, issued on July 30, highlighted that the proposed development would “intensify the use of an access with reduced sightlines, increasing the risk of a traffic accident, thereby endangering public safety by reason of a traffic hazard”, referring to vehicles exiting the site onto the Leixlip Road.

“Improvement to the sight lines at the access is not possible, and the best option would be to propose an alternate access,” the decision read.

In the appeal, the planners noted the concerns from the council’s Roads Department but highlighted that the site is “currently operating as a car park with 52 spaces”.

“This existing use already generates a significant level of vehicle movements to and from the access. The proposed development would, in fact, reduce the intensity of traffic compared to the current situation, thereby lessening, not increasing, the potential traffic hazard at the junction,” they stated.

In response to SDCC concerns over green infrastructure, the planners said that the Green Space Factor scoring system was “heavily weighted” towards larger sites and it was unrealistic to expect smaller sites to meet the requirements.

They also highlighted the proximity of “a wide range of existing play areas and public parks” as well as the nearby Lucan House Demesne which is currently being redeveloped as a public amenity by the council.

“This wider context ensures that future residents will have convenient access to high-quality outdoor and recreational facilities in addition to the landscaped areas provided on-site,” they said.

The case is due to be decided by An Coimisiún Pleanála by January 7, 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.