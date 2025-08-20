Repairs to Rathfarnham castle delayed for another two years
QUESTIONS have been raised over delays in repairs to the exterior of Rathfarnham Castle, which won’t take place for another two years.
The exterior of Rathfarnham Castle, a fortified Elizabethan-era home built for Archbishop of Dublin and Lord Chancellor of Ireland Adam Loftus, has deteriorated since it was last re-finished in 2010.
AUTHORMark Keane
