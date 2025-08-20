Search
Wake-up call for Government on parents’ back-to-school costs
Mark KeaneAugust 20, 2025 3:53 pm

THE BARNARDOS report on parents who have to dip into their savings to meet back-to-school costs should be “a wake-up call” for the Government, according to a TD.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South West, Seán Crowe, said in a statement that the figures reported by Barnardos last week “lay bare the need for a cost-of-living package in this year’s Budget.”

