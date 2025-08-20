Wake-up call for Government on parents’ back-to-school costs
THE BARNARDOS report on parents who have to dip into their savings to meet back-to-school costs should be “a wake-up call” for the Government, according to a TD.
Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South West, Seán Crowe, said in a statement that the figures reported by Barnardos last week “lay bare the need for a cost-of-living package in this year’s Budget.”
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Community came together for a last goodbye to Peter GreaneyNews
Tributes were paid to Peter Greaney, a Brittas man who was killed in a tragic farming accident last week.The family and community...
Almost 500,000 consumers in arrears on electricity and gas billsNews
Households in arrears on their energy bills hit a record high, according to figures provided to Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.The data...
Funding put in place to support nature trails and new projects in the countyNews
Up to €6,000 in funding has been announced for nature trails and new projects in Co Dublin.It’s part of €4 million in funding...
Pitch problems sorted but bats are floodlights’ stumbling blockNews
TALLAGHT TOWN’s pitch is well underway with the side hoping to have an up-and-running new facility towards the end of the month....
AUTHORMark Keane
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.