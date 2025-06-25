Search
Residents are 'at wit's end' over persistent illegal dumping
Illegal dumping continues at Montpelier Estate

Residents are 'at wit's end' over persistent illegal dumping

Alessia Micalizzi
June 25, 2025

Residents of Montpelier Estate, Jobstown are “at their wit’s end” as persistent illegal dumping continues to blight their estate according to Councillor Kay Keane (PBP).

“The people of Montpelier have had enough,” said the councillor who lives in the neighbouring area of Kiltalown.

