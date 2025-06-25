New apartment proposals at Croughs Pub

Proposals are to demolish the existing staff accommodation on the second floor at Croughs Pub

PLANNING has been lodged for the construction of apartments at Croughs Pub on Cookstown Road.

Applicant Palmgrey Limited intend to demolish the existing staff accommodation on the second floor and construct of six one-bed units and three two-bed units, resulting in a five-storey building over basement with a total of 15 apartments.

The plans include a new lift and lobby area to the rear to service all five floors, new pedestrian entrance to the eastern boundary provision of 15 bicycle parking spaces and bin store.