Sadhbh’s new single ‘A chuisle a chroi’

“I WANTED to make a song in the same genre as Fontaines DC, the Rolling Stones, or Whipping Boy,” explains Clondalkin-born singer-songwriter Sadhbh Keane.

This is regarding her new single ‘A chuisle, a chroi’, which released on June 13.

Sadhbh tries to incorporate the Irish language into all of her songs, hence the title of the song and emphasis on Gaeilge.

She met with her band ‘Banna’, consisting of Oisin Conroy, Claudia Preston, and Jaylee Trieu, to work on this song together.

They also collaborated with Phillip Magee, famed music producer notable for having produced hit singles with Kodaline, Gavin James, The Academic, Miles Kane, The Script, and Westlife.

In spite of already being quite experienced with gigs and performing live, Sadhbh states that she gets nervous when it comes to “bigger” gigs, such as when she recently served as a supporting act for Ryan McMullan in Cork, Galway, Limerick, and the Olympia Theatre here in Dublin.

When asked what she prefers between writing, recording, or performing her songs, Sadhbh replies that performing her original songs live is “definitely” her favourite part.

She also goes on to state that this latest song is the favourite one of hers that she has written so far, as it was her first that she wrote with the band.

But she’s not stopping there, as Sadhbh is also anticipated to perform at this year’s ‘Seo Beo’ festival in Aras Chronain, having been met with a very positive reception and selling out tickets last year.

After this, she will also be headlining the Base Festival in the Button Factory in Dublin city, a festival for up-and-coming bands and young people in Dublin.

For the single, she would like to thank her band and Philip Magee, and she would also like to thank the organisers of the Seo Beo Festival, as it was the venue for the band’s first official performance together last year.

She would also like to extend her gratitude to the SubSounds programme for introducing her to her soon-to-be bandmates and allowing them space to rehearse their music.

‘A chuisle, a chroi’ is currently available on all music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.

Don’t forget to support Sadhbh Keane and Banna at the Seo Beo festival in Aras Chronain at 4pm on Saturday, June 28 at a cost of no more than 10 euro per person!