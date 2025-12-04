Residents feel that they are not getting a response from gardai

Residents in Tallaght feel they are not being listened to by An Garda Síochána, as many are “not getting a response” when contacting Tallaght Garda Station about serious criminal activity in their neighbourhoods.

TD Mark Ward (SF) said that while certain parts of Tallaght, including Fettercairn, have only recently been moved to his constituency, he still has had contact from members of the community who “are not getting the response they think they should from the Gardaí”.

Deputy Ward, who is a TD for the Dublin Mid-West area, was speaking at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration on November 11, the first one attended by newly appointed Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

“I have sent emails and, in fairness to Clondalkin, Ronanstown and Lucan stations, I get responses, however Tallaght Garda station is in my area, and I do not get the same level of response from there,” he said.

“Residents there contact me to say they are contacting the station about some of the activities we have been speaking about but not getting a response from the Gardaí, I then get in touch with on their behalf and I am not getting a response either.”

Deputy Ward’s comments came as part of a discussion at the joint committee on the Garda response to “tensions, violence, intimidation and criminal activity” in communities such as Quarryvale and Balgaddy.

Deputy Ward also called for an increase in visible community policing across south and west Dublin, the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West, in line with the increases within Dublin city centre.

“I have seen the increase in Garda numbers around Dublin city, it is notable and does make people feel safe, just to see that garda in a yellow jacket on the street,” he added.

Commissioner Kelly said that DMR West is “absolutely a priority for us and the Deputy will certainly see more people going in there”.

He apologised “if the service is not being provided to the extent it should be” at Tallaght Garda Station.

“I will ask Deputy Commissioner Coxon to speak to the chief superintendent or superintendent out there about that,” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme