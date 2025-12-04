Camera Club host annual exhibition

“Clondalkin Camera Club is hosting its annual exhibition to celebrate local creativity, showcase members’ work, and strengthen the area’s artistic community,” remarks Mick White, chairperson of the group.

Clondalkin Camera Club is proud to announce its Annual Photography Exhibition, taking place from Wednesday, December 3 to Sunday, December 7 at the Orchard Lodge.

The exhibition will be held at the Orchard Lodge Meeting Centre, located in the heart of Clondalkin Village.

Founded in 1988 and proudly affiliated with the Irish Photographic Federation, Clondalkin Camera Club has grown to include a vibrant community of 40 members, spanning all levels of experience, from complete beginners to award-winning professional photographers.

Over the years, both the club and its members have earned numerous accolades, reflecting a long-standing commitment to creativity, learning, and excellence in the photographic arts.

This year’s exhibition will celebrate the remarkable talents of our members, most of whom come from the Clondalkin area.

Visitors can expect a rich and diverse collection of stunning images across a wide range of photographic genres, including landscapes, portraiture, street photography, wildlife, abstract, creative art, and more.

Each image on display has been carefully selected to showcase the artistic vision, skill, and passion that define the club.

In addition to enjoying the exhibition, visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase the photographs on display, making it a perfect occasion to support local artists or find a unique gift.

Clondalkin Camera Club warmly invites the local community, photography enthusiasts, and art lovers alike to join us in celebrating another year of creativity and achievement.

According to Mick, 2025 was a “standout” year for Clondalkin Camera Club, marked by major competitive successes, growing public presence, and expanding membership.

The club captured two interclub competition titles, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most active and accomplished photographic groups in the region. Members also excelled on the national stage, winning Best Photography in the Irish Photographic Federation’s National Audio-Visual Competition.

Clondalkin Camera Club delivered another strong showing at the IPF National Shield, where member Joe Joyce earned a silver medal in the monochrome print section, an individual honour that reflected the club’s collective standard of excellence.

In 2025, the club remained deeply engaged with the wider photographic community. Nine members exhibited work at The People’s Photography exhibition, showcasing the diversity and creativity within the group.

The year also brought cause for celebration when member Barbara Fitzgerald Skelly achieved her Licentiate of the Irish Photographic Federation (LIPF), the first level of national photographic distinction.

Alongside these achievements, the club experienced a significant rise in membership, demonstrating growing local interest in photography and the club’s welcoming, collaborative ethos.

“Looking ahead to 2026, Clondalkin Camera Club aims to build on this momentum with an ambitious programme of creative, educational, and community-focused activity,” continues Mick.

The club plans to expand its workshop schedule, offering more hands-on training in areas such as digital editing, printing, studio lighting, and storytelling through images.

Strengthening its competitive presence remains a priority, with members preparing for upcoming Irish Photographic Federation events and further interclub challenges.

The club also intends to increase public engagement through exhibitions, talks, and collaborative projects with local organisations to encourage wider participation in photography across the community.

A renewed mentoring initiative will support developing photographers and recent members, ensuring the club’s growing membership continues to thrive.

Clondalkin Camera Club would like to thank South Dublin County Council for the “huge support” they have given to the club and the board of Orchard Lodge Community Centre for use of the facility and other support.

They would also like to thank Barbara Fitzgerald Skelly and Aoife Finnegan for all the “hard work in the background,” Pat Mulvany of Mulvany Bros. for printing and mounting services, and Clondalkin Library for the loan of display units. The exhibition takes place from December 3 to 7 in the Orchard Lodge; be sure to check it out if you get the chance.