Students expo in library

Ballyfermot College for Further Education will host a student-curated content creation and photography exhibit in Ballyfermot Library on Tuesday, December 9 at 4:30pm.

The new exhibit set to be located in Gallery One of Ballyfermot Library is set to feature a variety of work created by students from the Levels 5 and 6 Content Creation and Photography courses at the college.

The exhibition brings together projects that explore themes including an exploration of an abandoned building, a journey on public transport, a reflective walk in nature, street photography, and an examination of personal identity and community.

18 works are expected to be on display from both first and second year students, who have come together to organise the exhibition.

Course coordinator Aisling O’Rourke stated that the exhibit is a great opportunity for the students to showcase their work.

The course coordinator said: “It’d be a good mix, you know, in standard of work on display and I think it’s really important that they know how to show off their work.

“Because it’s one thing going out and maybe covering a story but actually how to present it to an audience and how to communicate what you’re trying to do to an audience – it is a really important life skill.”

This showcase is expected to highlight the imagination, dedication and developing craft of the students involved.

It also offers the wider community an opportunity to engage with emerging creators and the ideas that inspire them.

O’Rourke has handed off responsibility for the exhibit to students who are tasked with ensuring everything goes to plan.

The course coordinator said that the combination of exhibiting their work and organising the showcase themselves is a great experience for the learners.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for all students involved and they have very much the responsibility of organising it all and making sure that it all goes off well on the night.

“From the college perspective, we’re all about making sure that the students get real-world experience that stands to them in their careers going forward.” Opening proceedings begin at 4:30pm in Gallery One of the Ballyfermot Library on Tuesday, December 9.