Residents had a ‘shouting match’ with management company over parking facilities

Residents of a Clondalkin estate feel as if they are not being heard by the management company as the Thursday evening AGM descended into a “shouting match.”

Parking permits, bin problems and landscaping concerns were all raised at the Kilcarbery Grange AGM, along with voices when residents of the estate and members of ODREM (O’Dwyer Real Estate Management), the management company, had a back-and-forth at the Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley.

O’Dwyer Real Estate Management manage the estate on behalf of South Dublin County Council.

A spokesperson for the Kilcarbery Residents Association noted the main issue of parking spaces has become an even more pressing concern with the introduction of permits.

The spokesperson said: “The developer allocated us 1,500 car spots across the entire estate at 1.5 per house, despite there not being enough for 1.5 spaces per home.

“Now, they’ve decided along with the county council to input parking permits along with clampers, which I’m sure everybody can appreciate is not exactly ideal for us.

“That basically means we can no longer have visitors, we can no longer have gatherings.

“We can’t celebrate birthdays, Christmases, anything like that, with family or friends. It also means that some of our residents can’t have carers.”

Tensions grew high when a representative of the management company noted that they responded to all emails of residents, which those at the meeting disputed.

This led to another representative “shouting” at the residents in question, according to the spokesperson.

It was also noted by the spokesperson that the resident’s association have taken on some responsibilities of the management company unofficially, due to the lack of trust residents have in ODREM.

“But it’s now got to the point, even with resident’s association, that it’s impossible to communicate and get clear direction from the management company – they just don’t really

seem to care.

“It’s quite obvious to us and the rest of the residents, they are very much here just to make a few bob.”

Ongoing issues with bin collection, landscaping and a feeling of disillusionment caused by a lack of issues raised at the last AGM being worked upon have all unsettled residents further.

The turnout this year was lower than at the previous annual meeting, and they pointed to a lack of confidence that concerns will be worked upon.

The spokesperson stated: “I think people were just disinterested in another shouting match with ODREM.”

ODREM has been contacted by The Echo for comment.