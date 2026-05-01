‘Contentious’ travel works in Templeogue expected to be completed this summer

Active travel works in Templeogue that have been “the source of a bit of contention” are expected to be completed in the summer, with one section to be finished this month.

The active travel upgrades on Templeville Road and Glendown Road, notably at Wainsfort roundabout, have caused unrest among residents and commuters in the area.

But the roundabout section and the Glendown Road section is set to be finished before the end of April and the project will be completed in summer, according to the council’s Chief Executive.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward discussed the update in his most recent capital programme update.

A sum of €2 million is expected to be dished out on the project this year, with a further €150k in capital set aside for 2027 as well.

Works began on the project last July and are expected to last 12 months – the scheme comprises of Glendown Road, Templeville Road from, and including, Wainsfort Roundabout to Templeogue Road and Springfield Avenue.

Segregated cycle lanes, a junction upgrade at Templeville Road/Glendown Avenue and the narrowing of carriageway width at Greentrees Road and Templeville Road as a traffic-calming move for the area are expected to be delivered.

The council’s consultation page for the scheme stated: “Narrower roadways result in slower car speeds and a safer and quieter environment for residents.

“The radii at each junction will be reduced to reduce car-turning speeds and shorten the pedestrian-crossing distance.”

Residents have voiced complaints since the process began about traffic problems caused or exacerbated by the ongoing works, which intend to improve connectivity in the local area.

Councillors have also labelled their displeasure with the ongoing works and the issues they have caused.

At a previous Rathfarnham/ Templeogue/ Firhouse/Bohernabreena area committee meeting, Mayor of SDCC, Councillor Pamela Kearns labelled the implementation of the scheme as “a mistake” and noted the lack of manpower.

The Mayor of SDCC said in a February meeting of the area committee: “It’s creating a really bad image and I think that’s not helpful to the cause of slowing down the traffic. Glendown and Templeville look really, really bad.”

The works at Wainsfort are in accordance with the Cycle Design Manual which is a specific design manual in accordance with the Government’s Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets that contains details for the design of cycle tracks within the road network.

The Templeville Wainsfort Roundabout is recorded by the RSA as a significant locus of collisions for cyclists, per SDCC.

This design was the preferred layout following a non-statutory consultation in April 2024, with 70 per cent of recorded submissions in favour of it.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.