School show of ‘unity and strength’

Cllr Daithi Doolan, Chairperson of Board of Management , John Barry, Board of Management, Principal of St Seton’s Sarah Green, Cllr Vincent Jackson and Gerry Watchorn (Ceist and Trustee)

Around 200 people signed a petition on Tuesday evening to encourage the Department of Education to deliver a new home for St Seton’s Secondary School in Ballyfermot.

A public meeting on school grounds was described as a show of “strength and unity” from the local community, who signed a petition that will be delivered to Leinster House alongside postcards written by students.

St Seton’s opened in 2023 and currently operates out of two separate campuses on Le Fanu Road and Convent Lawns – one for Junior Cycle students and another for Senior Cycle students.

St Seton’s Principal Sarah Green noted that the gathering had a strong turnout, which showed the community’s interest in bringing an end to the long wait for a single home for the students and staff.

Principal Green underlined the need for the new facilities to be delivered in Ballyfermot, the community effort behind it, and the importance of delivering education to the best standards for young people.

She said: “We offer a really good education to the young people, but we feel we could do better with the best facilities for them.

“Sometimes, some of our parents don’t want to be seen as complaining or looking dissatisfied with the schooling their child is receiving.

“If we come together with sustained pressure as a really large cohort, we will get more for the students and they deserve that.”

Principal Green noted that the meeting was not a “one-off event” and that the school aim to maintain the pressure on the Department of Education and Youth to deliver the new build.

Staff were praised for their work with and their commitment to the young people attending the school – staff often have to traverse between campuses throughout the day to carry out classes.

Only standing room was left available on the night as the community stepped out to show their support.

The meeting produced a mandate from the local community to continue advocation for a clear timeline for the new school building, maintain pressure on the Department and seek progress towards the construction phase.

Principal Green noted that the Department has committed to looking into installing a senior campus woodwork room so that students do not have to move between campuses to attend these classes.

An architect is due on site on Thursday to take a look at the premises, on behalf of the Department.

She added that the school are in contact with the Department: “This is about partnership. It’s about committing to constructive engagement with the Department and working together.

“We’re all on the same page – that we want the very best for the young people of Ballyfermot.”

The action of delivering the signed petition and postcards from students to the gates of Leinster House is intended to further demonstrate the collective voice of the St Seton’s community and its determination to see progress.

Chairperson of Tús Nua and longstanding teacher at St Seton’s, Keith O’Brien stated at the meeting: “Tonight showed the strength and unity of this community. Our students deserve better, and we will continue to advocate until this project is delivered.”