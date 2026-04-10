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Residents seek answers after trench dug out at greenspace
The trench dug out on the greenspace at Firhouse Road West

Residents seek answers after trench dug out at greenspace

James Roulston MooneyApril 10, 2026 2:21 pm

Residents have looked for an answer after a “trench” appeared near an Old Bawn estate in recent days.

An indent in the green space near housing by Tymon Crescent Close to Firhouse Road West has raised the eyebrows of locals and gotten the attention of local representatives.

Councillor Niamh Whelan noted that she was alerted to the situation in the last few days and went over to the area to survey the scene.

The trench is located by the footpath and is on a green space where goals are placed and children play sports on.

Cllr Whelan said: “I was contacted by residents saying that it looked like there was a trench being dug just at the edge of the footpath there where the green starts and if I knew what it was about.

“Someone sent me a couple of pictures around and had a look myself, and it looked like it was coming from one of the back gardens.”

Cllr Whelan added that the council’s Public Realm department had come down to the site to examine the situation.

The Tallaght Central councillor understands that the local authority is looking into the matter further.

South Dublin County Council has been contacted by The Echo for comment on the situation.

Cllr Whelan noted that work continued throughout the weekend after the Public Realm department paid a visit.

“There’s definitely a trench there anyway. They were working on it Saturday afternoon, they were working on it Sunday.

“I saw a bit of activity [on Monday] when I was driving down there. It’s unfair what they’re doing at the moment, but they don’t have permission to do it.”

When The Echo attended the site on Tuesday afternoon, council officials had attended and the trench was filled in.

A spokesperson for the council said: “SDCC is aware of unauthorised works carried out by a third party on public open green space at Firhouse Road West, Tallaght.

“Engagement has taken place between SDCC and the third party in question.  Works have ceased and the area has been reinstated”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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