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Telly Bingo €60,000 ticket bought in Kilnamanagh
Winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores, Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre

Telly Bingo €60,000 ticket bought in Kilnamanagh

William O ConnorApril 10, 2026 2:36 pm

A WOMAN was over the moon to mark off her numbers in last Friday’s Telly Bingo draw after she won the Snowball prize worth €60,000.

She purchased her winning ticket at Dunnes Stores, Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre for April 3.

“I was sitting watching the draw live last Friday and I was down to my last two numbers which is the closest I have ever been to winning the Snowball.

“My daughter was standing in front of the television at one point, so I was telling her to move quickly. I couldn’t believe it when I saw my numbers pop up on screen, so I rewatched the show to be sure!”

The winner admitted that the celebrations were underway immediately.

“With it being a Bank Holiday weekend, we already had plans so we got to celebrating right away.

“ I am looking forward to planning a family holiday, new furniture for the house and my husband is already measuring the garden for a shed.”

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