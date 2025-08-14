Residents to appeal decision to extend NCT opening hours

Residents in Tymonville, Tallaght, appealed the decision of extending the nearby NCT centre opening hours approved by South Dublin County Council.

People Before Profit TD for Dublin South-West, Paul Murphy, lodged the appeal himself this month mainly on the grounds of noise pollution and disturbance to the housing estate located around 15 metres from the centre.

In June, South Dublin County Council granted permission for retention of the existing Marshals Hut operating where the Greenhills NCT Centre is located, with revised opening hours that would see it open until 11pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, until 9pm on Fridays and 7:30pm on Saturdays.

This would mean an increase from the currently permitted 66 hours to a total of 81 hours per week.

“While neighbouring residents have no objection to the retention of the existing Marshals Hut, they and I are firmly opposed to the extension of the opening hours that has been proposed,” wrote Deputy Murphy in the appeal.

According to him, this has been “an ongoing issue over many years,” as noise during the centre operating hours is “significant” and includes cars revving, horns beeping, music from cars, an air-conditioning sounding system and people “shouting loudly to each other.”

“If the increased opening hours are granted it will significantly interfere with normal sleep and rest patterns and when residents could reasonably expect a level of quietness,” read the appeal.

“The proposed new opening hours, in particular at unsocial times, would be very disturbing to residents and will also negatively impact the value of their properties.”

The appeal also highlighted that an acoustic barrier that has previously been built hasn’t had any noticeable impact and the noise is still particularly loud in upstairs rooms.

“No new noise impact assessment has been submitted by Applus to demonstrate any reduction,” said Deputy Murphy.

In their decision, SDCC stated that while granting permission to the extended hours, “noise levels shall not be so loud, so continuous, so repeated, of such duration or pitch or occurring at such times as to give reasonable cause for annoyance to a person in any residence, adjoining premises or public place in the vicinity,” and should also not exceed 55 db.

Under the conditions established in the decision letter, SDCC said that opening times could not be later than 9pm on weekdays, and 7:30pm on Saturdays in the interest of residential amenity of the area, “unless otherwise agreed in writing with the Planning Authority.”