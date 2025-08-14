Thumbs-up for change of use to Browns Barn Garter Stables

PERMISSION has been granted for the retention, conservation, restoration and change of use of a barn building to restaurant dining at the former Royal Garter Stables at the Browns Barn Building at Citywest Business Campus.

Applicant Specialized Bicycle Components Ire. Ltd got the green light for the retention, conservation, restoration and change of use of ground-floor portion of the existing two-storey former barn building to restaurant dining and restaurant toilets.

Included in the plans are four prefabricated container type structures to be located in the courtyard area which will accommodate restaurant kitchens, toilets and staff room.

There will also be one mostly glazed, prefabricated enclosed, pergola-type structure to be located in the courtyard area, which will accommodate restaurant seating and a restaurant reception area.

Plans include for the use of remaining existing internal courtyard area as an outdoor cooking area with external pizza oven, restaurant service area and bin storage area along with proposed vehicular/ service entrance in existing court yard wall from existing car-park area.

