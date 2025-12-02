Restorative justice programme for driver who ‘took a chance’

A MAN who “took a chance” by driving a car, which was rented by his former partner’s father, was ordered to do a restorative justice programme at Tallaght District Court.

Ahmed Ramic (26), Brookview Court, Tallaght, appeared in court to face road traffic charges stemming from an incident on January 22, 2025, at Killakee Road, Rathfarnham.

The court heard Ramic was stopped by an unmarked garda vehicle on the date in question, who noted the

speed of the car the defendant was driving.

Ramic did not have a driver licence to drive such a vehicle and was previously disqualified from driving for four years in November, 2021, for driving without insurance.

Gardai acknowledged Ramic accepted responsibility and “put his hands up in the air” when stopped.

Defence solicitor Ciara Ní Ghabhann said her client was disappointed that he “took a chance” and that his actions brought him to garda attention, putting him “back in this position again.”

The court heard Ramic was driving his then partner’s father’s rental car at the time of the offence.

“It should never have happened, he will find himself out of work again,” said Ms Ní Ghabhann, who said her client lost some work in the car dealership industry on account of his previous disqualification but that he was happy to engage in a driver awareness programme.

Judge Áine Shannon ordered Mr Ramic to engage in the restorative justice programme “in view of the impact disqualification would have on future career prospects.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme