Remembering all who lost their lives on Irish Roads
A new World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims service was held on Sunday evening at St Pius X Church in Templeogue.
The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is a UN-adopted day for families and communities to remember loved ones lost in road traffic collisions and takes place on the third Sunday in November each year.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
