Remembering all who lost their lives on Irish Roads
Mayor Pamela Kearns with the choir

James Roulston MooneyDecember 2, 2025 9:10 am

A new World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims service was held on Sunday evening at St Pius X Church in Templeogue.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is a UN-adopted day for families and communities to remember loved ones lost in road traffic collisions and takes place on the third Sunday in November each year.

