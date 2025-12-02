‘Welcome step’ for new longer opening hours in garda station

The opening hours for Rathcoole Garda station have been extended by the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD.

The new operating hours for the station are Monday to Saturday 8am to 10pm and 8am to 6pm Sunday.

This follows an incident involving an asylum seeker and a young girl that received nationwide attention and regular protests in October.

Dublin Mid-West TD Shane Moynihan has called the new opening hours a “welcome step” but noted that he felt the area needs a full-time Garda station due to its trending population increase.

Deputy Moynihan stated: “In the 2022 census, there was almost 19,000 people in the Rathcoole, Saggart and Newcastle areas. That was an increase of 32 per cent since 2016.

“Where we are now, that is three years ahead of the projections that were said in 2022. So we’re at the 2028 levels of population in Newcastle, Saggart and Rathcoole and that does not take into account the additional residents that we put in the Citywest centre as well . . .

“Nobody needs me to tell them that the areas of Rathcoole, Saggart, Citywest and Newcastle, like many areas in Dublin Mid-West, have been behind with regard to provision of services.”

The TD compared the catchment area of Rathcoole’s station to that of Ronanstown, which is open 24 hours.

High-visibility mobile patrols are now operating from Rathcoole, supported by nearby stations with daily foot patrols continuing in Citywest, Saggart and Rathcoole.

The issue of Garda coverage in that area of South Dublin was also discussed at a recent area committee meeting.

A letter has been issued by the area committee to the Minister for Justice to request a 24-hour Garda station on the grounds of the Citywest complex.

Councillor Francis Timmons singled out the need for more cell facilities in and also noted the need for an interview room to be located within the proposed new station.

Cllr Timmons stated: “I worked in the probation service. You need proper interview rooms. You need proper cells – holding cells – because that’s the reality of the world we live in.

“So, we need a modern station.”

The Clondalkin councillor noted the lack of resources present in Rathcoole Garda station, which is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm but closes for an hour from 1pm to 2pm in between this.

The request was put forward as the State own the Citywest complex and it is seen as a way to make use of part of the lands.

The proposal for a new full-time station at the complex came from a community engagement meeting at the end of October.

Councillor Linda De Courcy agreed with the need for a new 24-hour station but raised concerns about the proposed location.

Cllr De Courcy said: “I appreciate the fact that the State now owns Citywest, but it’s not on the Main Street, it’s not clearly viewable to someone who might not know the area and needs a Garda station.

“Most Garda stations are prominently located . . . I feel a Garda station should be easily seen and easily accessible.”

Cllr Shirley O’Hara underlined the importance for a new full-time station to cover Saggart, whether it’s based on the complex at Citywest or elsewhere in the area.

Cllr O’Hara noted that the increase in population in Citywest is enough for the proposed station to be created and that the main issue is catering to that growth.

The local councillor stated: “They need a Garda station to improve safety, security. They need it for emergency responses if it called for as well.

“I think just a visible Garda station, you know, crime prevention, they need it in the area.

“And, I suppose we just have to wait now for the Minister for Justice and An Garda Siochána to follow it through.”

