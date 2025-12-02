‘Driver didn’t speak English and was waving his hands’

A DRUNK driver who had poor English and didn’t want to engage with gardai upon arrest, was fined and disqualified from driving for three years.

Mihal Starciuc (36), appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, pleading guilty to road traffic offences.

Garda Darren O’Connell, Ballyfermot Garda Station, told the court that on November 30, 2024, gardai observed a Mercedes C-Class traveling from Saggart to Rathcoole.

The Mercedes was observed at a traffic light, taking seven seconds before the driver indicated left where it slowly drove across a footpath and stopped with its wheels towards the main road.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver identified as Mihal Starciuc attempted to lower the driver-side window three times to speak to gardai.

“The driver clearly did not speak English and was waving his hands,” said Garda O’Connell.

The court heard Starciuc called his sister to be able to understand questions by gardai, but didn’t want to engage with gardai.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin said his client has no previous convictions and is a Moldovan national who has lived in Ireland for five years with two young kids back in Moldova.

Mr MacLoughlin said his client works as pipefitter, and that losing his car would make it difficult to work.

The court heard Starciuc, who appeared in court with the aid of an interpreter, earns between €800 to €1,000 a week, and sends money back to Moldova to support his kids.

Mr MacLoughlin asked if the disqualification could be put back by five months to allow his client to make arrangements.

Judge Máire Kenneally fined Mr Starciuc €500 for drink driving with six months to pay, disqualified him from driving for three years, and fined him €200 for driving unaccompanied.

The driving disqualification will come into effect on April 17, 2026.

