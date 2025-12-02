Search
Young people gain kudos in Garda Youth Awards
The Friday Group, who are based at Crosscare Youth Service in Ronanstown receiving their award

Ellen GoughDecember 2, 2025 9:30 am

Young people from Ronanstown and Lucan were among those recognised at the Garda National Youth Awards this Saturday, November 22, at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

The Garda National Youth Awards recognise exceptional young people aged 13-21 who have positively contributed to their community.

