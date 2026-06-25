Revenue growth of €1.63bn posted by Origin Enterprises

Citywest-based Origin Enterprises has posted a revenue growth year to date to €1.63 billion, despite being affected by issues in the Middle East.

Argi-services group Origin of Citywest Business Campus noted their revenue growth of 2.7 per cent year to date, despite “geopolitical uncertainty”, including the problems at the Strait of Hormuz influencing agricultural input and commodity markets.

The sustained growth of the group is shown further with a Q3 increase of 2.9 per cent up to the end of April noted.

Origin Chief Executive officer Sean Coyle noted the discipline and flexibility that the company have shown to navigate the ongoing issue in the Middle East.

The CEO stated: “Origin delivered a good performance in the first nine months, supported by a more balanced and diversified earnings base across the Group.

“Agriculture performed well, with supply chain management aligned to customer demand driving volume growth.

“Farmers continue to manage input spend carefully, where crop input inflation, particularly in fertiliser, has outpaced grain pricing, reflecting market dynamics following the Middle East conflict and the introduction of CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism).

“We continue to monitor geopolitical developments and mitigate any associated impact through disciplined procurement, flexible supply channels and local market access.”

Origin’s revenue in Ireland and the UK for the fiscal year to date has seen an increase of almost €18m up to €919m total.

The group’s fiscal year will close in July, and Mr Coyle described the impact of their Living Landscapes section on their strong performance.

The division offers sports, landscaping and environmental offerings such as irrigation systems, a wide selection of planting materials and ecological assessments, among others.

“Living Landscapes has performed well year to date, combining good organic growth with the benefit of prior year acquisitions.

“It continues to increase its scale and contribution to the overall Group supported by long-term demand for specialist land, environmental and green infrastructure services.”

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