Young athletes benefit from Emerging Talent Bursary

Young athletes with Mayor Pamela Kearns, Cllr Alan Hayes, Cllr Adam Smyth and Thos McDermott from Acrive South Dublin

ACTIVE South Dublin has once again administered funding as part of its Emerging Talent Bursary Fund with a number of young athletes from Dublin South West receiving financial support.

From a total fund of €76,000 sixteen athletes were granted funding with the demographic split between eight males and eight females.

The bursary fund can apply to athletes who are aged between 14 to their early 20s and involves submitting an application form highlighting why the athlete is deserving of extra funding.

Kickboxing is the most common sport among the awardees with five of the total 16 participating.

This includes Amy Wade and Abbie Wade of Santry ITK, Kayleigh Tobin Reihill of Bushido, Josh Riddell of LJays and Cillian McArdle of Tallaght Martial Arts.

There are two boxers part of the group with Jobstown BC duo Josh Olaniyan and Tiffany Spencer both on the receiving end of funding while South Dublin Taekwondo’s Ryan Doyle and Dyzile Chin Estrada also involved.

Sailor Cora McNaughton and BMX Cyclist Carly Hayes also are on the list along with three Karate practitioners.

Sara Phelan from Sensei Karate, Asha Reen of IKKU and Calvin McCann of Kaizen Dojo.

Lucan Harriers athlete Jacob Ciomek and Trojans Swimming Club’s Dawid Stachera round out the list.

TAGS Sport