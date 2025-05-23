Rollercoaster of fun and laughs

The choir inside the Cathedral Photo by Noel Collins

“IT was a rollercoaster of fun, laughs, food, and drink!” chuckles Ruth Grogan of North Clondalkin Community Choir.

This is in regard to the choir’s trip to the French-Italian Riviera from April 23-27, which was organised by Kieran of Myriam Tours.

30 members signed up in total.

Their first scheduled performance was on the morning of Friday, April 25, in Monaco, where Princess Grace is buried.

The second was at a Franciscan Friary in Sanremo on the evening of Saturday, April 26.

“The cathedral loomed over us as we came out of the gates of the park!” Ruth exclaims regarding the first performance.

It was “so tempting” just to sit and admire its magnificence, but the choir had just enough time to have a walk around the inside before the performance.

After an emotional walk by Princess Grace’s burial stone, it was time to sing; they stood at the front pews and “sang our hearts out” as Father Bill presided over mass.

Tim Goggins from the Drogheda Male Voice Choir had travelled with them from Dublin to sing with their male colleagues.

Several others had also travelled and were kindly supporting them.

‘Dreams’, by The Cranberries, “stopped tourists in their tracks!”

“Hairs stood up on our necks” as the choir received a round of applause and a standing ovation.

Saturday, April 26, was cooler, thankfully, as they enjoyed the day and eventually gathered at the Friary for their final evening performance.

The songs were the same as they did for Monaco, so they had already been well-rehearsed.

As it was a much smaller building, the acoustics somehow sounded much louder, but once more, it was a “beautiful, haunting sound”.

The 4 days had flown by, packed with fun and excitement but with well-needed downtime too.

“New friendships were formed, old friends bonded more strongly,” and “unknown talents emerged.” according to Ruth.

“We’re already looking forward to another trip next year!” beams Ruth.

Even after returning, a choir’s work is never done, as they hosted a stall at the Health & Wellbeing Community Showcase in the Rowlagh Community Centre on May 1.

Congratulations to all involved with North Clondalkin Choir on a successful trip and thank you to Ruth Grogan and musical director Noel Collins for their collaboration on this review.

Be sure to have a look at Ruth’s travelogue on Facebook for more details about the trip.

The choir’s next performance will be at the Clondalkin Festival in June, so be sure to keep an eye out!

