Up in The Clouds: Chilled-out adventure for children with complex needs

Ruby Campbell during one of the shows Photo credit Neil Harrison

“IT’S a really chilled-out show which is different every time, as we respond to our audience of 3 and their individual and unique personalities!” describes Anna Newell, one of Ireland’s leading theatre-makers.

Anna Newell Theatre Adventures premieres a brand new and chilled-out theatre adventure for children with complex needs.

‘Up in The Clouds’ responds to each individual young person, offering them a nourishing spa for the soul.

Performed inside a dreamy white tent for an audience of just 3 members at a time, Anna Newell’s new show takes its participants ‘up into the clouds’ and drifts them off to a gentle magical place of exquisite live harmony singing.

This place is full of air, space and gentle object play, with the show specially designed so that the performers can respond to each individual young person.

‘Up In The Clouds’ has been performed at special schools and early years settings for children with complex/profound needs across Ireland.

It will now be hosting publicly bookable performances at North Clondalkin Library in partnership with The Civic Theatre as part of ‘Civic in the Community’.

Touring via The Network for Extraordinary Audiences in 2025, funded by Arts Council Ireland, this new work is dedicated to Anna’s long-time friend and collaborator of over 30 years, David Goodall.

The final 2025 showing of this production has been developed in creative consultation with the pupils and staff of St Catherine’s and Enable Sandymount.

These performances star Anna along with Ruby Campbell and Muireann D’Arcy, with music composed by Cat Barter and Clare Galway.

Lighting consultation is handled by Archer Bradshaw and production management by Ashley Smyth.

Each performance will be approximately 20 minutes long, with up to 10 minutes of relaxation time after it.

3 children or young people and 3 adult companions are allowed per show.

‘Up in The Clouds’ will be performed at the North Clondalkin Library on May 23 at 10:30am, 11:30am, and 3pm, and then on May 24 at 10:30am, 12pm, and 2pm.

The event is free; to book, call 01 4627477.