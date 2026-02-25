Rovers face Bohs in big Dublin derby

Michael Noonan in action for Shamrock Rovers against Dundalk in Tallaght Stadium on Monday night. Photo by George Kelly.

Shamrock Rovers kicked off their League of Ireland campaign last weekend with a 2-0 win against St Pats on Friday before a 1-1 draw against Dundalk on Monday evening.

The games marked Rovers first games of the league following two separate delays due to waterlogged pitches both home and away over the past two weeks.

Adam Brennan hugely impressed in the win against St Pats providing a goal and an assist with Michael Noonan grabbing the other goal in the win.

Manager Stephen Bradley spoke on the performance of their new signing after the game.

“Yes, it was (a brilliant performance). He showed everyone why we wanted him here at this club, why we worked so hard and why Ronan Finn worked so hard to get him.

“That’s only the start for Adam. He was excellent, but he’ll only get better when he gets fitter and stronger and more comfortable with what we do. What a start, Adam is humble and once he keeps working hard, he’s got a really good chance.”

The game against Dundalk would not be as positive for them however.

Rovers would take the lead just before the 20th minute mark after a Pico Lopes header from a Jack Byrne free kick.

Surprisingly Rovers did not build on this lead however and appeared to lack a cutting edge for the remainder of the game with Dundalk looking the more threatening of the two, albeit not by much.

A red card for Norwich bound Dundalk centre back Vinnie Leonard in the 75th minute should have been a sign for Rovers to go get the winner.

This would not be the case however and Dundalk would actually be the team to score in the 90th minute from a set piece.

A corner swang into the box and McGinty appeared to drop the ball momentarily which allowed Danny Mullen to poke home in what was a goalmouth scramble.

The result leaves Dundalk undefeated in their first three games, securing three draws while Rovers will certainly view it as dropped points.

Now sitting in fourth position, Rovers have a massive game ahead of them this Friday as they take on Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

Currently first place in the league Bohs are undefeated so far this season and are yet to concede a goal after three games. The game kicks off at 8pm this Friday night and will be shown on Virgin Media.