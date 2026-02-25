Plans approved for 611 homes in Boherboy despite concerns

An artist impression of the plans for Boherboy for 611 new homes

Residents have voiced concerns after a controversial large-scale residential development has received the go-ahead to bring over 600 new homes to Saggart.

A new large-scale residential development in Boherboy, Saggart has been given the green light after the planning application to deliver 611 new homes in the area received permission on Friday.

The development had been a hot issue in recent months and nearly 90 objections were lodged against it, with issues noted in submissions ranging from safety to traffic volumes to population density in the area.

Citywest Community Council were opposed to the new 611-home development and felt that the large amount of objections from those living nearby were a reflection of the community’s thoughts and concerns on the continued growth of the area.

A statement from the community council reads: “Unfortunately, we have now learned that South Dublin County Council has granted planning permission. This is extremely disappointing news.”

Given the already significant overpopulation in our area, along with the ongoing lack of appropriate infrastructure, community facilities, and essential amenities, many of us feel that these concerns have not been adequately addressed.”

Evara Developments and Kelland Homes’ application details 306 detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, 133 one, two and three-bed duplexes in 12 two and three-storey blocks, and 172 one, two and three-bed apartments in four and five-storey buildings.

The development is set to be constructed on two adjoining sites in Boherboy and will have one direct vehicular access point, as well as a level of permeability with nearby residential areas.

A two-storey crèche is also a part of the development plans put forward by the two successful applicants.

Councillors have also come out against the proposed new development, citing the pressures that extra housing would put on the Saggart area – Councillors Louise Dunne, Paddy Holohan and Baby Pereppedan are among those who lodged objections.

Citywest Community Council stated that the development in the area is not desirable and needs more amenities to ensure that those who live in the area that is experiencing a strong rate of population growth are adequately provided for.

“Sustainable development must include proper planning for schools, transport, green spaces, healthcare services, and community hubs — not just additional housing.

“We will reach out to our elected representatives to seek assurances that the agreed developer contributions arising from this project will be allocated and spent within our area to address the infrastructure and amenity deficits that already exist.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.