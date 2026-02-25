Lack of all-weather facilities leaves clubs with little options for matches

With the beginning of 2026 being among the wettest on record with consecutive weeks of rain the effect has been seen in local sports clubs across South Dublin.

A lack of all-weather facilities have left clubs with unplayable surfaces leaving them little options for where to play matches or even train.

Many clubs have seen themselves having nowhere to train or play for months on end and some have even had to venture into other counties in order to secure any training facilities.

This puts major strain on clubs across Dublin and is particularly evident in Dublin South West as can be seen in recent editions of The Echo.

Beech Park FC in Lucan are one of many clubs in the area who have been affected by the current situation.

The club finds themselves unable to book facilities until the middle of the week and can’t get anything for a weekend slot.

David Hargadon of Beech Park FC spoke on the situation facing the club.

“We have teams that haven’t played for four or five weeks and the leagues are looking for games to be played. We’re trying to get astro facilities and I looked the other day and there is no availability until the middle of March, the only possible slots are at half 6 or 7pm.”

Airlie Park is one of the facilities available to clubs within the area however the facility in recent weeks has seen use from over 50 GAA and soccer clubs from across Dublin with more local sides such as Beech Park FC being unable to avail.

“I think priority should be given to Lucan teams or an area like Lucan, Palmerstown and Clondalkin. There is an astro in Tallaght which can cover Tallaght and maybe Templeogue/Kimmage that sort of area but there are just not enough facilities unfortunately.”

The team has had to look further afield for training often having to rely on the Celbridge astro as well as having to consistently spend money on renting astros each weekend which is hundreds of euro.

“With the size Lucan is now it could do with at least one or possibly two astro facilities, especially with the addition of new towns such as Adamstown and Clonburris as well. We are nine years in the process of trying to push for something to be done.”

“It’s a case of being fearful of going to them [SDCC] because you know you aren’t going to get anywhere with them. You’re going to get knocked back so you almost think ‘what’s the point of getting everyone together and putting a plan in place’ when you know you are just going to get knocked back.”

The club has had facilities unplayable since October and during this time have seen three teams within the club collapse.

“If it keeps continuing like this the club could be in trouble to be honest.”

The comments from Beech Park FC echo similar sentiments made by Marks Celtic in recent weeks regarding the lack of playing facilities made available to them during the winter months.

The team are the oldest club in Tallaght but have had their pitches in Butler Park rendered unplayable throughout the winter.

Allan O’Kearney of Arthur Griffith Park also highlighted how teams from around Lucan are being left without proper playing facilities.

“We have kids (like all of the other clubs in Lucan) that are going months without playing matches due to the lack of alternatives to grass pitches. If you are lucky enough to get a slot on an astro you can pay as much as €260 for a pitch and referee (Maynooth University Astro). Airlie Park was meant to be a solution for the local clubs but that hasn’t been the case.”

The issue is not only limited to soccer however with GAA clubs also feeling the effects.

Round Towers Clondalkin boys Feile team find themselves playing a home tie this weekend in Kerdiffstown, Naas with Faughs Senior Hurlers also having to train at least partially in Naas ahead of the AHL kicking off again.

St Kevin’s Kilian’s of Kilnamanagh have also been struggling to find training facilities in recent months.

Ciaran Long, current women’s team manager, spoke on the training situation during winter months ahead of the club campaign kicking off again.

“We’ve been trying to get into Sean Walsh and Airlie Park but it’s a real struggle. Otherwise you are left with small astros the likes of the greenhills road which are designed for 5 a side soccer. They can do it for the juvenile teams but for the adult teams they are no use. We’ve had to resort to using portable lights and just finding a somewhat decent patch of grass near. That’s how desperate it is.”

“It’s a struggle and the cost of astros, after people pay their memberships there isn’t much money to get anything else because you spend so much money on astros.”

